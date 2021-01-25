Living Skies Cannabis is a recreational cannabis retail store that offers a variety of products and services. From flower to tinctures, bongs to vaporizers, we do it all. Living Skies Cannabis is also pleased to offer at home delivery as well as pick-up ordering (for residents of Saskatchewan only). Our staff is equipped to handle all customer needs and answer any questions you may have. Be aware that we are not able to provide any medical advice so we urge you to speak with your healthcare professional if you have these types of questions. Other than that, our budtenders will be happy to assist you with all your cannabis inquiries and needs. Come visit us at P-3322 Fairlight Dr in Saskatoon!