Twd. Indica
from Twd.
18.9%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$29⅛ oz
In-store only
All Products
BC Organic Blue Dream
from Simply Bare
22.03%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$48⅛ oz
In-store only
Cold Creek Kush
from RedeCan
20.9%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Cold Creek Kush
Strain
$72¼ oz
In-store only
White Widow
from Delta 9 Labs
20.06%
THC
0.05%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$60¼ oz
In-store only
Prairie Fire
from Delta 9 Labs
21.03%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$60¼ oz
In-store only
Bubblegum
from Delta 9 Labs
17.14%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Bubble Gum
Strain
$33⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Cloudburst
from Van der Pop
16.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
UK Cheese
Strain
$40.5⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue Widow
from Canna Farms
18.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Hifi 4G
from A B Laboratories
18.9%
THC
0.05%
CBD
HiFi 4G
Strain
$35⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
White Crush
from Journey
19%
THC
0%
CBD
$33⅛ oz
In-store only
Glueberry OG
from A B Laboratories
16.46%
THC
0%
CBD
Glueberry OG
Strain
$29⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Lemon Zkittle
from A B Laboratories
19.2%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Lemon Zkittle
Strain
$35⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Chocolate Fondue
from DNA Genetics
22%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Chocolate Fondue
Strain
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Zen Berry
from Sundial Cannabis
19.5%
THC
0.7%
CBD
Zen Berry
Strain
$11.51 g
In-store only
Hindu Kush
from Journey
19.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Hindu Kush
Strain
$10.51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Lola Montes
from Edison Cannabis Co.
19.1%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Hash Plant
Strain
$111 g
In-store only
Wappa
from FIRESIDE
14.4%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Wappa
Strain
$23⅛ oz
In-store only
Shishkaberry
from RedeCan
15.9%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Shishkaberry
Strain
$31⅛ oz
In-store only
Indica (5g)
from Grasslands Cannabis
17%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$39⅛ oz
In-store only
Rise
from Tokyo Smoke
16.3%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Wappa
from RedeCan
20.89%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Wappa
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Two-Tone Ban
from RIFF
18.98%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Sour Kush
Strain
$37.1⅛ oz
In-store only
God Bud
from RedeCan
20.1%
THC
0.07%
CBD
God Bud
Strain
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Go
from Tokyo Smoke
19%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Cold Creek Kush
from RedeCan
22.7%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Cold Creek Kush
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Chill Factor
from Haven St. Premium Cannabis
18.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Peyote Cookies
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Jean Guy
from Canaca
17%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Jean Guy
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Highlands
from Tweed
21%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Afghan Kush
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Balance
from Solei
7.29%
THC
10.68%
CBD
Nordle
Strain
$10.251 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Argyle
from Tweed
5%
THC
6%
CBD
Argyle
Strain
$67¼ oz
In-store only
Bakerstreet
from Tweed
20%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Bakerstreet
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Blueberry Kush
from Haven St. Premium Cannabis
15.83%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Blueberry Kush
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Subway Scientist
from RIFF
16.83%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$37.1⅛ oz
In-store only
Sunset - LBS
from LBS
23%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Sunset
Strain
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
THC Hybrid - THC BioMed
from THC BioMed
17.02%
THC
0.04%
CBD
THC Hybrid - THC BioMed
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
THC Indica - THC BioMed
from THC BioMed
12.27%
THC
0%
CBD
THC Indica - THC BioMed
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Unplug - Solei
from Solei
18.07%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Rockstar
Strain
$32.8⅛ oz
In-store only
Peace Tea
from Haven St. Premium Cannabis
1mg
THC
20mg
CBD
$6.5each
In-store only
Rise Tea
from Haven St. Premium Cannabis
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$6.5each
In-store only
Bakerstreet (2.5mg x 15)
from Tweed
2.5mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hindu Kush
Strain
$12.5pack of 15
In-store only
123