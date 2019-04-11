321 products
Full Melt Caramels on Sale
Valid 11/4/2019 – 11/25/2019
It's our Fall Harvest Sale! Buy 1 for $12 or 3 for $33.
Recreational & Medical. While supplies last. Prices shown do not include tax. Deals cannot be combined with any other offers.
All Products
MOB BOSS #1 PLAT
from LivWell
20.1%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1801 ounce
PW 3.5G GOLD SATIVA DOMINANT
from LivWell
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1151 ounce
BLUE DIESEL #1 PLAT
from LivWell
18%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1801 ounce
GELATO #33 PLAT
from LivWell
16%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1801 ounce
POOTIE TANG #1 PLAT
from LivWell
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1801 ounce
TRILL OG #1 PLAT
from LivWell
21.5%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1801 ounce
JET FUEL #1 GOLD
from LivWell
22.8%
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1151 ounce
BLACK AFGHANI #1 PLAT
from LivWell
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1801 ounce
COLORADO SUNRISE #1 GOLD
from LivWell
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1151 ounce
TRILL OG #1 GOLD
from LivWell
21.5%
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1151 ounce
TANGERINE X BLUE POWER #7 GOLD
from LivWell
19.4%
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1151 ounce
WRECKING BALL #1 GOLD
from LivWell
23.8%
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1151 ounce
BLACK JACK GOLD
from DUTCH BOTANICALS LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1151 ounce
CHEMDAWG 4 #1 PLAT
from LivWell
22.8%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1801 ounce
CONFUCIUS KUSH GOLD
from SUPERFARM
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1151 ounce
FLUFFHEAD PLAT
from Monte Fiore / 3 J's Hice
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1801 ounce
JACK FLASH #1 PLAT
from LivWell
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1801 ounce
JILLY THE KID PLAT
from DALWHINNIE FARMS LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1801 ounce
LEMON MERINGUE GOLD
from LivWell
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1151 ounce
LEMON MERINGUE PLAT
from LivWell
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1801 ounce
MEMBER BERRY GOLD
from SUPERFARM
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1151 ounce
PANAMA KUSH GOLD
from Monte Fiore / 3 J's Hice
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1151 ounce
PURPLE REIGN PLAT
from Monte Fiore / 3 J's Hice
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1801 ounce
RUBBER BANDS PLAT
from DALWHINNIE FARMS LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1801 ounce
SAMOA KUSH PLAT
from Monte Fiore / 3 J's Hice
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1801 ounce
SHIFT KUSH PLAT
from DALWHINNIE FARMS LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1801 ounce
SUNSHINE HAZE PLAT
from DALWHINNIE FARMS LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1801 ounce
WHITE WIDOW GOLD
from DUTCH BOTANICALS LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1151 ounce
CRESCENDO GOLD
from SUPERFARM
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1151 ounce
SPACE APE PLAT
from DALWHINNIE FARMS LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1801 ounce
YAMAR PLAT
from Monte Fiore / 3 J's Hice
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1801 ounce
COOKIES AND CREAM GOLD
from DUTCH BOTANICALS LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1151 ounce
MEMBER BERRY #1 PLAT
from LivWell
18.9%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1801 ounce
TANGERINE X BLUE POWER #7 PLAT
from LivWell
19.4%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1801 ounce
KOSHER KUSH #1 PLAT
from LivWell
21.2%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1801 ounce
CAPITAL G #1 PLAT
from LivWell
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1801 ounce
JET FUEL #1 PLAT
from LivWell
22.8%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1801 ounce
PURPLE REIGN GOLD
from Monte Fiore / 3 J's Hice
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1151 ounce
SHATTER PULLN'SNAP 1G INDICA
from INFUSIASM REC
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
$20each
HARMONY LIVE SUGAR 1G
from Harmony Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$32each
$32each
