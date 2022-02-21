At LivWell, our goal is simple: to provide the highest selection of quality cannabis products, from the most well-known brands in the country, at prices that are accessible to almost anyone. A seed-to-sale operation, LivWell has three grades of cannabis flower to meet every preference and budget, along with all of the leading brands of concentrates, edibles, topicals, tinctures, and more in each of our marijuana dispensaries and provisioning centers. We’re also fully stocked with glass, apparel, and accessories, so you’re sure to have everything you need after stopping by.