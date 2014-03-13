M........z
Went from Mindful...to livwell. 99 dollar ounces are now 180. Same bud same service less product.... Boooo?
The woman at the front desk w dark long curly/wavy hair was very welcoming. The man who helped me in the other room was training a new hire, he gave me attention while also helping to train the new person and was very pleasant during the entire interaction
Turned me away after driving across town because they didnt update their site or leafly to say they require a mask to shop at all with no curbside option. Waste of my gas and time. By their logic a dirty reused mask or shirt that doesnt filter virus particles is better than good hygiene.
I've been through here twice thru the last month while the service was good they like to short you and say they weigh 7 grams but at the end your ounce only weighs 27. Gotta fix that.