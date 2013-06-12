hmboyd
Shout out to Marc! Visited LivWell for the first time yesterday and was impressed with the atmosphere, customer service, and wide selection of products.
Maddy at the Larimer location was absolutely amazing. She greeted us with so much kindness and helped me above and beyond. Please keep her there I will always come back!!! Lol
Prices aren’t bad at all, pretty good selection of everything! The quality of their flower isn’t bad at all! I’ve returned. Believe I ever got bubble hash hare once upon a time.
Every one of the employees were very friendly and helpful. Every time I come to the location is extremely clean and quite appealing to the eye. There's always parking which I seem to often have trouble with at other locations. The buds are always top notch! I would give this location 5 stars all around. My last bud tenders name is Tasha and she was one of the most polite and friendly associates I've dealt with at any location. Thank you LivWell, I will always be a loyal customer.
This place is great. I come here often for their specials but never been disappointed in what I went home with. My budtender this time was Johnnie C. and he was nice, knowledgeable, and knew what I wanted right away. Definitely recommend this place to my family and friends.
Flower is overpriced and bunk; on the other hand; their house Shatter is decent. Would not recommend buying Flower here.
Thank GOD it’s close to mine home instead Greeley... using my points for cannabis less than .40 cents... chuckkkklinnnn just ASLin...
Great service and best prices around. I live in the springs and make a weekly trip to Denver just to go to this loaction. My budtender Amber as provided my father and I with stellar service everytime I've come in. Extremely friendly and knowledgeable and makes each experience that much better.
My budtender "Mattie" (on the Medical side) was absolutely fabulous. She had extensive knowledge of all the strains I asked about and hooked me up with an awesome deal..ill definitely be coming back. Thank you 777Mattie 😊😁
I love all livwell shops but this one took the cake today!!! I feel like an idoit for not remebering the names of the peope who helped me today. The manager with pretty blue hair replaced my defective vape battery for a new one no problem! Also to guy who was helping my wife find a bowl for the bong she’d been eyeing, thanks so much! We are coming back to this location because of great people like these!