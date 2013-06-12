kellrae0806 on March 26, 2019

Every one of the employees were very friendly and helpful. Every time I come to the location is extremely clean and quite appealing to the eye. There's always parking which I seem to often have trouble with at other locations. The buds are always top notch! I would give this location 5 stars all around. My last bud tenders name is Tasha and she was one of the most polite and friendly associates I've dealt with at any location. Thank you LivWell, I will always be a loyal customer.