4625 E. Colfax Ave, Denver, CO
License 402R-00047
Hours and Info (MT)
sunday
10am - 7pm
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm
21 Reviews of LivWell - City Park
P........e
March 1, 2019
I felt right at home from the moment i walked in the door at this really cool shop! Randy and the team impressed me with how helpful they were. Lots of great cannabis goods to choose from here! Stop in and check this shop out!
M........1
March 3, 2018
All around a wonderful location with very great customer service and excellent products. Definitely check them out. Worth the price
F........c
February 22, 2018
This place is awesome, only the second dispensary I've ever been in but the budtender, Steven, was more friendly, helpful and knowledgeable than anyone I've ever spoken to in any sector of the service industry. I ended up buying a disposable vape pen as I'm only in town for a few days, but he spoke to me for a good half an hour about all of their products and gave me several great tips for stuff to do in Denver. If I'm ever back in Colorado I will absolutely be coming back to this place. Thanks!
h........6
November 29, 2015
amazing. left illinois drove 14 hours straight to the clinic on Colfax awesome service and the guy that helped us was knowledgeable and cool as a fan. don't think about it just go here. 5 stars.