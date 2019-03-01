This place is awesome, only the second dispensary I've ever been in but the budtender, Steven, was more friendly, helpful and knowledgeable than anyone I've ever spoken to in any sector of the service industry. I ended up buying a disposable vape pen as I'm only in town for a few days, but he spoke to me for a good half an hour about all of their products and gave me several great tips for stuff to do in Denver. If I'm ever back in Colorado I will absolutely be coming back to this place. Thanks!