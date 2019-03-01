I'm a flower snob. I went here because I have heard of what good stuff the clinic has. It was my first time visit and did not receive any first patient deals or discounts or anything which I thought was lame because almost every shop does something for new patients. All of the bud in the jar looked and smelled awesome. I ended up purchasing the super lemon haze that had some nice small dense buds. I think I paid over $40 an 8th which is really high prices for medical considering I herd they recently lowered their prices. On top of that I had to pay $3 extra for a checkout child bag.( yeah they couldn't even throw that in for free my first time either...) when I got home I had to cut open the bag of weed since it was vacuum sealed. Which makes it child proof which defeats the purpose of the $3 bag I got suckered into buying. The buds were a little sparse and aired out compared to the dense round buds that were on display along with about a half gram of Shake. Yes shake. (I'm not assuming the clinic puts shake into their pre packages, I'm assuming that since the pre packages are in small bags compared to the plastic pill containers other places use, that when in shipping or transit or storage the bags get crushed and moved around creating shake to fall from the buds in the bags.) so their packaging needs some help from pre package to sale. All in all the store was like finding your way through a small house, paying about $10 more than other places and getting satisfactory buds. If I get a coupon I would probably come back but otherwise there are many other places to get top shelf medical product and much more for your money. MMJ Red Card holder for 5 years MMJ Warehouse Employee 3 years