21 Reviews of LivWell - City Park
Sort by
Most Helpful
P........e
March 1, 2019
I felt right at home from the moment i walked in the door at this really cool shop! Randy and the team impressed me with how helpful they were. Lots of great cannabis goods to choose from here! Stop in and check this shop out!
M........1
March 3, 2018
All around a wonderful location with very great customer service and excellent products. Definitely check them out. Worth the price
F........c
February 22, 2018
This place is awesome, only the second dispensary I've ever been in but the budtender, Steven, was more friendly, helpful and knowledgeable than anyone I've ever spoken to in any sector of the service industry. I ended up buying a disposable vape pen as I'm only in town for a few days, but he spoke to me for a good half an hour about all of their products and gave me several great tips for stuff to do in Denver. If I'm ever back in Colorado I will absolutely be coming back to this place. Thanks!
h........6
November 29, 2015
amazing. left illinois drove 14 hours straight to the clinic on Colfax awesome service and the guy that helped us was knowledgeable and cool as a fan. don't think about it just go here. 5 stars.
F........l
September 29, 2015
Very good buds. Wide variety. Great customer service. Nice location/Interior. Lots of products to offer. Reasonable prices for high-quality.
c........a
August 5, 2015
0 stars if Leafly gets clever enough to add "Value" as a rating. This place is disgustingly overpriced for Rec. 3 stars because they have good quality stuff. However, recently saw their Platinum GSC and was disappointed. Seen much better.
C........e
July 11, 2015
A+++ Medical patient lives 2 hrs away and signing up Monday!!! There are no medical dispensaries anymore like these guys. Highly knowledgable staff! Super informed on available products. Best dispensary I've ever visited! Great prices and selection!! Live resin is best in state!!!
A........s
April 27, 2015
I'm a flower snob. I went here because I have heard of what good stuff the clinic has. It was my first time visit and did not receive any first patient deals or discounts or anything which I thought was lame because almost every shop does something for new patients. All of the bud in the jar looked and smelled awesome. I ended up purchasing the super lemon haze that had some nice small dense buds. I think I paid over $40 an 8th which is really high prices for medical considering I herd they recently lowered their prices. On top of that I had to pay $3 extra for a checkout child bag.( yeah they couldn't even throw that in for free my first time either...) when I got home I had to cut open the bag of weed since it was vacuum sealed. Which makes it child proof which defeats the purpose of the $3 bag I got suckered into buying. The buds were a little sparse and aired out compared to the dense round buds that were on display along with about a half gram of Shake. Yes shake. (I'm not assuming the clinic puts shake into their pre packages, I'm assuming that since the pre packages are in small bags compared to the plastic pill containers other places use, that when in shipping or transit or storage the bags get crushed and moved around creating shake to fall from the buds in the bags.) so their packaging needs some help from pre package to sale. All in all the store was like finding your way through a small house, paying about $10 more than other places and getting satisfactory buds. If I get a coupon I would probably come back but otherwise there are many other places to get top shelf medical product and much more for your money. MMJ Red Card holder for 5 years MMJ Warehouse Employee 3 years
t........e
April 25, 2015
This place is the real deal. Great medical setting, quality products, and such a warm staff (in particular a young woman who as my bud tender was highly versed and educated in the products for one). Awesome staff and atmosphere: very down to earth. Thank you!
d........g
December 11, 2014
Good quality bud! Tangie And kosher Kush and ghost og were amazing! Over priced but it "might" b worth it! I love that the owner have $80,000 to the MS foundation! My wife has MS and I appreciate and respect people whom are in the situation to donate such a large amount! Bud is top quality, always manicured and crystallized... And the smell of terpenoids are amazing!!! I'll come back for sure... Probably only 1 time a month but I def will be revisiting!
B........m
October 14, 2014
Great!
b........e
September 19, 2014
Recreational purple god bud today. It's terrible. Like super sad face. Suuuuper disappointed.
o........e
September 15, 2014
No go for recreational.... not because its med/red card only, but because they only had three over priced stains for flower and three over priced shatter strains. None of which were impressive clarity wise.
d........3
August 14, 2014
If you want to feel like it's your first time buying weed again aka gettin ripped off, go there
n........s
August 9, 2014
The donations were a little high but the quality of the flower is like no other. Go in take a look you can always leave but there tangie strain is hard to walk away from. Also Doug E the bud-tender is awesome very knowledgeable all around cool guy. Def a place to check out!
f........8
August 3, 2014
a office kind of feeling like im bying smack ,not really any type of warm,and way too much for the medicine response,when I was asking for some heads up with the processes ,being a newbie
d........0
July 27, 2014
shittiest dispenserary iv ever been in. staff was horrible the bud looked like asshole and they wanted 50 donations an 8th!! if I wanted to pay that donation I'd call someone else
j........e
April 29, 2014
fire. fire. fire. I got GRUNK and best weed I smoked all year. donations are high but u get what u pay for
b........r
March 2, 2014
The only place I will shop for flower in Colorado. Their concentrates are steadily improving to top tier levels as we'll. can't say enough about how well they will take care of you. Steady patient for past 3 years.
m........o
February 15, 2014
Fantastic group with unbelievable service
d........g
February 4, 2014
Great quality. ive never had a bad experience.