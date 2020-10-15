LivWell - Colorado Boulevard
1461.3 miles away
In-store purchasing only
This store’s menu is not available
About this dispensary
LivWell - Colorado Boulevard
Leafly member since 2012
Followers: 127
2020 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver, CO
storefrontmedicalrecreational
In Store Hours (MT)
monday
8am-10pm
tuesday
8am-10pm
wednesday
8am-10pm
thursday
8am-10pm
friday
8am-10pm
saturday
8am-10pm
sunday
8am-9pm
Photos of LivWell - Colorado Boulevard
Show all photos
22 Reviews of LivWell - Colorado Boulevard
see all reviews
L........3
October 15, 2020
I placed an online curbside pickup order tonight. I was informed online and via text that I had a 15 minute window to pick up my order or it would be cancelled. I then received another text that my order was ready for pickup. I was in their designated curbside pickup parking spot for 15 minutes and nothing. There were no customers in the store. I finally called and had to press a half dozen 1's and 2's to get to a live person at the front desk, who didn't know I was out there. I had my lights on shining into the front lobby. I am then informed they have a policy for no curbside pickups outside after dark. Mind you this was not on their website, nor did I receive any messages about it. Then to add insult to injury the manager decided to talk over me instead of listening to me. Too many other good dispensaries to ever bother going back here. Waste of my time.
k........c
September 5, 2020
I came in during the 2020 Labor Day sale as a med customer and got an amazing deal. I rarely shop at the clinic as it is above my price range but the small bud quarters are great! The Tangie is extremely tangerine-y, not just citrusy.
d.........
March 26, 2019
Staff is friendly and always finds a way to give me the most discounts possible! As far as flower goes, I’ve only had a few pre rolls. They were rolled well but the flower was a bit harsh. Had nice terps though! I usually only get concentrates and they aren’t the cleanest looking but they smoke well. Just got some GG#4 Live Resin Badder and it’s the best I’ve had yet! I work at another dispensary so I don’t shop here but I’m signed over here and I don’t plan on switching!
B........1
April 26, 2017
Usually great products even though they are very expensive. Went in for 420 special. 8gr live resin for $299. Inexcusable product. Taste HORRIBLE. They must have extracted trim/leaves/stems/trash. All different strains. No flavor. Burnt plant material all over my nail. Waste of money. Way to go CLINIC nice of you to screw over your loyal customers on 420. Are you going to refund my $300 for this crap you sold me?