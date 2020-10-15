I placed an online curbside pickup order tonight. I was informed online and via text that I had a 15 minute window to pick up my order or it would be cancelled. I then received another text that my order was ready for pickup. I was in their designated curbside pickup parking spot for 15 minutes and nothing. There were no customers in the store. I finally called and had to press a half dozen 1's and 2's to get to a live person at the front desk, who didn't know I was out there. I had my lights on shining into the front lobby. I am then informed they have a policy for no curbside pickups outside after dark. Mind you this was not on their website, nor did I receive any messages about it. Then to add insult to injury the manager decided to talk over me instead of listening to me. Too many other good dispensaries to ever bother going back here. Waste of my time.