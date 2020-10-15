22 Reviews of LivWell - Colorado Boulevard
L........3
October 15, 2020
I placed an online curbside pickup order tonight. I was informed online and via text that I had a 15 minute window to pick up my order or it would be cancelled. I then received another text that my order was ready for pickup. I was in their designated curbside pickup parking spot for 15 minutes and nothing. There were no customers in the store. I finally called and had to press a half dozen 1's and 2's to get to a live person at the front desk, who didn't know I was out there. I had my lights on shining into the front lobby. I am then informed they have a policy for no curbside pickups outside after dark. Mind you this was not on their website, nor did I receive any messages about it. Then to add insult to injury the manager decided to talk over me instead of listening to me. Too many other good dispensaries to ever bother going back here. Waste of my time.
k........c
September 5, 2020
I came in during the 2020 Labor Day sale as a med customer and got an amazing deal. I rarely shop at the clinic as it is above my price range but the small bud quarters are great! The Tangie is extremely tangerine-y, not just citrusy.
d.........
March 26, 2019
Staff is friendly and always finds a way to give me the most discounts possible! As far as flower goes, I’ve only had a few pre rolls. They were rolled well but the flower was a bit harsh. Had nice terps though! I usually only get concentrates and they aren’t the cleanest looking but they smoke well. Just got some GG#4 Live Resin Badder and it’s the best I’ve had yet! I work at another dispensary so I don’t shop here but I’m signed over here and I don’t plan on switching!
B........1
April 26, 2017
Usually great products even though they are very expensive. Went in for 420 special. 8gr live resin for $299. Inexcusable product. Taste HORRIBLE. They must have extracted trim/leaves/stems/trash. All different strains. No flavor. Burnt plant material all over my nail. Waste of money. Way to go CLINIC nice of you to screw over your loyal customers on 420. Are you going to refund my $300 for this crap you sold me?
C........t
April 20, 2017
I figured the grow game in Denver was competitive and everyone had their gardens rocking to stay in business. "Premium" shops like this who typically charge more than most usually have some pretty good consistency and product. Boy oh boy was I was wrong about this place... I went in today for the 4/20 $130oz special and was fairly impressed with what I was shown and saw in jars, so I selected a variety of strains. When I arrived home to medicate, low and behold it's all machine trimmed popcorn, every strain tastes the same, and the ones I have tested are harsh and burn down to black ash. Ick. I'm definitely not one to write bad reviews unless I feel totally ripped off, but I definitely do in this case. I don't think I'll be partaking in anything else from my purchase. Thanks for ruining my 420!!! Stay away folks!
m........1
July 25, 2015
The manager said they sell 2.5+ year old seeds when i asked why 2 packs of 7 were complete duds. One strain had no seeds germinate, they gave me another pack of it and same results. Also this is the only place I've been that makes you pay $3 for a ziplock exit bag. you can find wax and shatter half price at other dispensaries
t........1
May 30, 2015
Awesome
j........8
May 28, 2015
ok here's the thing there great bud tenders great locations great top shelf buds and THE BEST LIVE RESIN BATTER IN DENVER but there shatter and butter not worth the really high prices I THINK MOST PEOPLE AGREE THE PRICES ARE TO HIGH ....BUT THE STUFF IS AMAZING some of the best
m........r
April 21, 2015
I'd heard this place was very $. The prices were high, but we'll worth it. The quality of products is above the rest we tried all week.
m........0
December 13, 2014
I have visited the Clinic several times and am always impressed with the knowledge and patience of the staff. The quality of the product is always great as well. The only thing I don't like is that they typically only sell by the 1/8---I like to try several different varieties, so I wish they sold by the gram
i........e
December 12, 2014
Always has great product but it can be pricey. Worth it though!
s........d
October 18, 2014
Great service and great product. I use medical marijuana and almost always only indicas-they have everything I want all the time. Friendly people, who helped me learn about hash and hash pens.
c........n
October 17, 2014
Way overpriced. Quality is excellent but I've been able to find equal quality elsewhere at much more reasonable prices. Come on now, get real.
J........8
October 11, 2014
Best quality medication I'v found in the Denver area bar none buds smell and taste much better than any other dispensary great concentrates plus they offer live resin
h........e
October 10, 2014
Going to The Clinic is truly a luxury experience. Amazing facilities, great locations, and of course the award winning products! This shop is my caregiver and they take care of their patients.
L........w
June 13, 2014
First dispensary I went to upon my arrival in Denver. The recreational menu of the flowers themselves were incredibly overpriced, but the potencies and donation prices for the edibles completely made up for it. The staff (on both visits) were extremely helpful and friendly. I even kept my bag as a memento & for my next visit to that amazing city.
m........d
April 29, 2014
This is my favorite dispensary. The atmosphere is very relaxed and professional. The staff are friendly and eager to answer questions. I can usually get in and out in under 5 minutes when I'm in a hurry.
s........e
April 7, 2014
way over priced donations $120 for a quarter + an eighth medical? can get an oz of comparable for 30 bucks more down the street...
f........r
March 15, 2014
"We can't sell you medical marijuana immediately after your application; come back in two days." Wait, what? Also, didn't have much in stock. And while the Blue Dream was nice, it was dry, dry, dry, dry. The one experience was enough, thanks.
d........e
March 11, 2014
There budtenders have a bit of a (stuck up) attitude. Bit pricey for donations but excellent quality in all there products
j........1
February 7, 2014
Worst place ever and over priced ,,I took a state issued ID from AZ and Az has no Exp date so they refused to service me ,wouldn't have been a problem but waited 35 mins to hear the news ... then other came in and didn't want there I'd taken do to sketchy laws and the guys come out like three gonna do harm to them ... There very rude to rec users and over charge bye 30 bucks .. Look to pay 78 bucks for a 8th ...I got my wife to go in cause we were already there ...trust me bad place all around
d........g
February 4, 2014
great quality. I shop here frequently.