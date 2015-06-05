Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Colorado & Oregon's leading recreational and medical marijuana company, with 16 locations and growing.
We’re scientists, inventors, farmers, experts and pioneers in the development of the cannabis industry. We know exactly how powerful marijuana can be, and we want to use that power for good. We want to protect our patients’ right to access high-quality medicine. We want to encourage education and responsible use. We want to help cannabis shed its highly unwarranted stigma and pick up the medicinal credit we know it deserves. We know that the world of cannabis has come a long way in the last decade. But we also know that our work is far from done.