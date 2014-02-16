Shaylynn7780
I love coming to Mindful on Colfax!! The young lady that's been there Everytime I have came is the sweetest! Best deal I've found are 4 joints for $20 and 50% of Willie Reserve! Thanks Mindful!!
4.8
44 reviews
Great flower and service!!
best buds and prices around
Go check this shop out. I'm always pleased with my decision to drop in here. Nate and the Mindful crew do a great job of dishing out quality customer service. This shop offers a good variety of products, and they have some great specials and daily deals piled on top of some already amazing prices! PUREVIBE is a BIG fan of Mindful.
Excellent service! Josie, the store manager was extremely knowledgeable and patient with me. I explained my medical condition and she was able to recommend products that she knew had worked on others with my condition. I have used all the products she sold me and they all relieve my pain. I will repurchase all the products I tried at her suggestion and buy more next time I am in. Excellent variety and quality of the product. Safe location with locked outer door. Highly recommend this location and any of their others.
Great location friendly staff and quick service!!
The service is awesome & the weed Grade A!
I absolutely love this location. Great people great place and great prices.
been here a few times on the medical and rec side, good quality bud. my favorite strain is the black cherry modura, the shatter is amazing.
My very first ever visit to a dispensary even tho they were short staffed I got great service young lady with the dreads and a larger gentleman sparked up a convo with me as I was b making my purchase I will be def come back soon trying to get situated here in Colorado first