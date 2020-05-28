jayburry88
Easy online order. Fast pickup. Friendly competent service
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
LivWell is a medical marijuana dispensary located off North Circle Drive and Gunnison Street in Colorado Springs, Colorado. We pride ourselves on providing the highest quality medical marijuana products for patients. At LivWell our goal is simple: to provide the highest quality cannabis products, from the most well-known brands in the country, at prices that are accessible to almost anyone. We offer three grades of cannabis flower to meet every preference and budget, along with all of the leading brands of concentrates, edibles, topicals, vapes and more. We’re also fully stocked with glass, apparel, and accessories, so you’re sure to have everything you need after stopping by.
I, likely, won’t be shopping here again after the treatment I received today. I had been going here for the last month. They told me they have a $50 member sign up special. I went in two days ago and they said I had to wait a couple days to sign up because it hadn’t quite been 30 days yet. I asked them if I could come back to sign up and still get the store credit. They said yes. When I came back today, they told me I had to spend money after sign up to receive the credit because they don’t give stuff away for free. I’m signing my plants over for you to cultivate and expand your operation. There is nothing FREE about that. I’ll take my business elsewhere.
I love this place! The employees are so knowledgeable and friendly. The shatter and wax is amazing and only $18 out the door! They have an amazing variety of products I will definitely be back.
Steer clear of this place. The flower is literally all small nugs from the bottom of the plant that was machine trimmed. The shatter is of good quality but is only worth it when there is a sale. They also keep some unprofessional Employees with questionable work ethics. I have been going here on and off since before the name change. Unfortunately i am sad to say i will no longer be doing business with this establishment. If your employees are the face of your business then mindfuls business ethics are below standard.
Great large location, clean, and inviting, nothing worse then a place that makes you feel like you need muscle to go purchase your flower in case you get robbed, NOT THE CASE HERE! Beautiful store, great employees. This just might be my place, I've been twice, taking advantage of the 7 day window they give you for member pricing. Very pleased and def one of my faves so far! Jake Flash is one of my new best friends! Thanks guys!