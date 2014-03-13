jayburry88
Easy online order. Fast pickup. Friendly competent service
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience. Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.4
34 reviews
Easy online order. Fast pickup. Friendly competent service
I, likely, won’t be shopping here again after the treatment I received today. I had been going here for the last month. They told me they have a $50 member sign up special. I went in two days ago and they said I had to wait a couple days to sign up because it hadn’t quite been 30 days yet. I asked them if I could come back to sign up and still get the store credit. They said yes. When I came back today, they told me I had to spend money after sign up to receive the credit because they don’t give stuff away for free. I’m signing my plants over for you to cultivate and expand your operation. There is nothing FREE about that. I’ll take my business elsewhere.
my favorite place for concentrates great staff great selection great prices
I love this place! The employees are so knowledgeable and friendly. The shatter and wax is amazing and only $18 out the door! They have an amazing variety of products I will definitely be back.
Steer clear of this place. The flower is literally all small nugs from the bottom of the plant that was machine trimmed. The shatter is of good quality but is only worth it when there is a sale. They also keep some unprofessional Employees with questionable work ethics. I have been going here on and off since before the name change. Unfortunately i am sad to say i will no longer be doing business with this establishment. If your employees are the face of your business then mindfuls business ethics are below standard.
Great large location, clean, and inviting, nothing worse then a place that makes you feel like you need muscle to go purchase your flower in case you get robbed, NOT THE CASE HERE! Beautiful store, great employees. This just might be my place, I've been twice, taking advantage of the 7 day window they give you for member pricing. Very pleased and def one of my faves so far! Jake Flash is one of my new best friends! Thanks guys!
Very disappointed with my first purchase. Driest flower I have had from a dispenser. Tried it. Not worth smoking
Very Nice
Best in Colorado Springs! Every time I go there I'm greeted by a friendly, knowledgeable staff. The store is amazing. Excellent flowers, great selection of edibles and the best wax & shatter I've found. I have visited other dispensaries and compared to Mindful they've all looked like little dumps. I'm so happy I've found this place!
I like the consentrates a little more but the flower is good to.