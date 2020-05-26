johnnyboone
This location isn’t Mindful anymore, long live Mindful. It’s under new ownership as LivWell. Got some bud and it was super stemmy, I’m probably going to shop elsewhere from now on.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
ORDER ONLINE: LIVWELL.COM/SHOP LivWell in Park Hill is a recreational & medical marijuana dispensary located at the intersection of East Colfax Ave and Jasmine St. in Denver. At LivWell our goal is simple: to provide the highest quality cannabis products, from the most well-known brands in the country, at prices that are accessible to almost anyone. We have three grades of cannabis flower to meet every preference and budget, along with all of the leading brands of concentrates, edibles, topicals, vapes and more. We're also fully stocked with glass, apparel, and accessories , so you’re sure to have everything you need after stopping by.
This location isn’t Mindful anymore, long live Mindful. It’s under new ownership as LivWell. Got some bud and it was super stemmy, I’m probably going to shop elsewhere from now on.
I love coming to Mindful on Colfax!! The young lady that's been there Everytime I have came is the sweetest! Best deal I've found are 4 joints for $20 and 50% of Willie Reserve! Thanks Mindful!!
Go check this shop out. I'm always pleased with my decision to drop in here. Nate and the Mindful crew do a great job of dishing out quality customer service. This shop offers a good variety of products, and they have some great specials and daily deals piled on top of some already amazing prices! PUREVIBE is a BIG fan of Mindful.
Excellent service! Josie, the store manager was extremely knowledgeable and patient with me. I explained my medical condition and she was able to recommend products that she knew had worked on others with my condition. I have used all the products she sold me and they all relieve my pain. I will repurchase all the products I tried at her suggestion and buy more next time I am in. Excellent variety and quality of the product. Safe location with locked outer door. Highly recommend this location and any of their others.