At the intersection of East Colfax Ave and Jasmine St., LivWell Park Hill serves both recreational customers and medical marijuana patients. At LivWell our goal is simple: to provide the highest quality cannabis products, from the most well-known brands in the country, at prices that are accessible to almost anyone. We have three grades of cannabis flower to meet every preference and budget, along with all of the leading brands of concentrates, edibles, topicals, tinctures, and more. We’re also fully stocked with glass, apparel, and accessories, so you’re sure to have everything you need after stopping by.