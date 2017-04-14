We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Unexpected change to curbside pickup.. but overall was a pleasant experience. Had to substitute the flower that I wanted for orange crush (which is typically a low percentage of THC- so not preferred), but I like the people here and the store itself. This is our go to spot because of the convenience to us.... First time ordering, but I am sure we will do it again!
elantz55
on March 26, 2020
This is my go to dispensary. I started at the Colfax location when it was still Gaia. The Peoria location is convenient with pleasant & knowledgeable staff.
Sammlee420
on March 25, 2020
Great!
Margsmouse
on February 23, 2019
Enjoyed the very pleasant and knowledgeable staff. The product is very good quality!
PUREVIBEvape
on February 23, 2019
Mindful is an amazing store! This shop has great deals on quality products, and with variety. Nate and the Mondful crew are very knowledgeable and incredibly helpful! The VIBE in this shop is always set at warm & friendly. PUREVIBE highly recommends Mindful!
Giggles113
on October 17, 2018
Freaking awesome
JennManny14
on June 14, 2017
It was a great experience! Staff is very helpful and I will definitely be going back again!
yisrael33
on April 21, 2017
amazing ppl at the entrance and at the counter and the buddender that helped me out and good prices and product and like he told me before I left.... stay high my friends !!😎😎