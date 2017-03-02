Candygirl72089
My husband and I Love this place. They always have great prices, and always friendly. We have been regulars here for a long time and began giving our diebetic doggie cbd they always ask us how she (my dog) is doing and how shes reacting to the cbd. We always see Holland, the guy with long hair, and a few other night crew. They are always really good at promoting the sales or if they get a really good batch in. We love the points system and drive from Westminster to visit. You guys rock!