The Clinic is a small shop located in the Highlands, great friendly/safe location, knowledgeable budtenders. 45$ grams of Live Resin!! But down to business- they have a great professional appearance, very authentic branding. Feels like a legit product. Extremely high prices for a grade "B" product though and I think that has to do with the expenses of their attractive packaging. I'm not a fan of pre-packed, I prefer purchasing the product that I'm being shown (trust issues I know). Image vs quality is their biggest problem, it'd be nice if they put more into their product than into their appearance and The Clinic would be my new home. Unfortunately for them there's better places both price and quality. Give The Clinic a try to see what their all about.