17 Reviews of LivWell - Highlands
Sort by
Most Helpful
P........e
January 14, 2019
Whoa! What an AWESOME experience at The Clinic Highlands! Hannah and the crew were on their VIBE today, they are incredibly knowledgeable, were super helpful, and just a really friendly bunch. Head over to The Clinic Highlands TODAY and take advantage of their phenomenal pricing on their top quality products!
e........6
April 8, 2018
Third dispensary I’ve been to, really friendly service, they had some good deals, and they had a good selection! My only complaint is that the preroll I bought from them didn’t smoke. It was too finely ground and had too much shake to even get a draw out of it. Still though, a good dispensary just don’t buy a preroll!
P........r
March 12, 2018
I love this place. It is my favorite store in Colorado. The products are often out of my price range but worth every dollar they charge. I will visit more when I get a few promotions. Hands down, the tastiest dabs in Colorado.
j........t
March 10, 2018
Love this place. I work in the neighborhood so I get a discount. Love the vibes, people and product.
J........5
July 29, 2015
The Clinic is a small shop located in the Highlands, great friendly/safe location, knowledgeable budtenders. 45$ grams of Live Resin!! But down to business- they have a great professional appearance, very authentic branding. Feels like a legit product. Extremely high prices for a grade "B" product though and I think that has to do with the expenses of their attractive packaging. I'm not a fan of pre-packed, I prefer purchasing the product that I'm being shown (trust issues I know). Image vs quality is their biggest problem, it'd be nice if they put more into their product than into their appearance and The Clinic would be my new home. Unfortunately for them there's better places both price and quality. Give The Clinic a try to see what their all about.
K........0
June 26, 2015
Knowledgeable staff, good prices and sales, follows the rules, large selection of edibles
s........n
May 11, 2015
This place was awesome!!! Cool shop, very very layed back. The bud was top shelf..My bud tender was friendly and super knowledgeable. The Live Resin grams where Huge!!
J........s
May 9, 2015
The staff is incredible! I'm not a frequent smoker, so I ask a lotthe questions. Their always helpful and friendly.
k........d
May 9, 2015
love coming here awesome prices and always top notch flower!!
D........h
May 9, 2015
Great location. Very helpful and friendly budtenders.
p........0
May 9, 2015
Great Flowers and concentrates
g........l
May 9, 2015
The people are knowledgable and the medicine is top shelf.
p........e
May 9, 2015
Awesome! Super knowledgeable and friendly staff.
a........a
May 9, 2015
The Clinic is awesome! I love the one on one help, and everyone is so friendly and knowledgeable! A MUST stop in Denver.
a........s
May 9, 2015
Great service, nice location!
D........D
April 3, 2015
What can I say besides I love this place. Buds grown very well,flushed and cured to a T! Customer services is amazing. They went out of their way to call other shops to find out who was my caregiver, which by the way was a huge mess on other clinics part. I would recommend them to anyone that loves the beautiful herb!!! Check em out!!! Thanks you guys!
l........e
May 16, 2014
I love the product but even in nitrogen it is insane to have this medication prepacked. This should be in showcase glass, removed with gloves and placed in child safe glass jars . For 50$ + an eighth donations for non organic medicine one would expect luxury service