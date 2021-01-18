3 Reviews of LivWell - Lakewood
v........d
January 18, 2021
My favorite shop in Denver
N........e
September 5, 2015
Love this store. I'd have a hard time picking between this and my other favorite if this store was not SO far from me. I with they'd open one up in the northwest area. Very professional staff, nice environment. Informative literature in the lobby, as to different strains. LOVE their Phishhead Kush..
p........r
August 21, 2015
Very comfortable atmosphere and knowledgable, friendly staff. Nice incentives for members. :)