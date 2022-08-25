Our Log Lane marijuana dispensary location is one of our newest, has a friendly and inviting atmosphere. We are able to spend quality time with each customer while keeping wait times down to a minimum. At LivWell, our goal is simple: to provide the highest quality cannabis products, from the most well-known brands and strains in the country, at prices that are accessible to almost anyone. A seed-to-sale operation, LivWell has three grades of cannabis flower to meet every preference and budget, along with all of the leading brands of concentrates, edibles, topicals, tinctures, and more in each of our marijuana dispensaries. We’re also fully stocked with glass, apparel, and accessories, so you’re sure to have everything you need after stopping by. Our budtenders are some of the most passionate and knowledgeable in the industry, and that’s not by accident. All LivWell employees are required to attend LivWell University, a multi-day, comprehensive training program on all things cannabis. As a result, the budtenders in each LivWell marijuana dispensary are ready to answer any and all of your cannabis questions to help find the perfect product for you.