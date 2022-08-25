3 Reviews of LivWell - Log Lane Village
Sort by
Most Helpful
t........3
August 25, 2022
Great quality.
n........p
August 14, 2022
I love the weed at LivWell, and the budtenders are helpful
x........9
July 22, 2022
Only went once and it was a great experience. Great staff, great atmosphere and great product. Felt like I was back in Iowa LOL. Didn't take very long to get in and out. Very affordable prices and had some great product. I had an awesome experience! I'd definitely go again, if I was in Log Lane Village or Fort Morgan again. Overall, it was an exceptional experience.