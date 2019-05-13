Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
LivWell Meds is a locally owned, family business that is passionate about bringing a natural cure to help improve the quality of life for our customers.
We are dedicated to bringing the best quality products on the market to our store, as well as providing a diverse selection to appeal to various needs. We put emphasis on training and educating our staff members to ensure we are giving the best customer service possible in a market flooded with information.
Please contact us for more information!