BA
Easy location to pull into and park. Spacious rooms and very friendly bud tenders. Did not feel rushed at all. Talk to Aaron he will hook you up! Reasonable prices for quality products.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.7
10 reviews
Easy location to pull into and park. Spacious rooms and very friendly bud tenders. Did not feel rushed at all. Talk to Aaron he will hook you up! Reasonable prices for quality products.
From the moment I entered & saw the huge charging station, I was reminded of an Apple store. The place is huge, the lobby can probably hold about 30 seated & 100 standing. They’ll give you a number when you check in & mine was called within 5 minutes. The actual dispensary part is even bigger, with every kind of Cannabis product you can ask for, along with their own Gold & Platinum series flowers. The budtender, Alyson was extremely knowledgeable on all their products & she made some excellent recommendations when I told her what I was looking for. Also grabbed a pack of Willie Nelson’s pre-rolls(excellent!!!), a Kavier Moonrocks cone & some Bonsai Blunts, to go with my flowers. Also joined their Rewards program, which Alyson explained, so it’s definitely worth it. I’ve found a new dispensary that will definitely be my go-to for everything Cannabis!!
My favorite go-to dispensary in all of Denver!!!! Soooooo many great budtenders — but one who always seems to shine and go above and beyond to help me out is Alison!!! Adore her! Always so pleasant and knowledgeable to deal with. Thanks for making my experiences the best of the best!
Love this place. Very professional. Great bud tenders.
Love this place. Always will.
Clean friendly atmosphere with a nice vibe in the lobby, can’t wait to see the buds
I love this location the staff is always friendly and they have an amazing selection
Flower is mediocre but the staff is very knowledgeable and friendly. It's a beautiful store with and cool environment to take a friend who has never been to a state of the art dispensary.
Navaeh was awesome! Thanks for the great customer service! ☺☺
Thank you for taking a moment to leave us your review! We'll let Navaeh know she did an awesome job.
Love the atmosphere and flowers
We're so happy to hear it! Thank you so much for taking the time to leave us your review.