OGKronix on May 17, 2019

From the moment I entered & saw the huge charging station, I was reminded of an Apple store. The place is huge, the lobby can probably hold about 30 seated & 100 standing. They’ll give you a number when you check in & mine was called within 5 minutes. The actual dispensary part is even bigger, with every kind of Cannabis product you can ask for, along with their own Gold & Platinum series flowers. The budtender, Alyson was extremely knowledgeable on all their products & she made some excellent recommendations when I told her what I was looking for. Also grabbed a pack of Willie Nelson’s pre-rolls(excellent!!!), a Kavier Moonrocks cone & some Bonsai Blunts, to go with my flowers. Also joined their Rewards program, which Alyson explained, so it’s definitely worth it. I’ve found a new dispensary that will definitely be my go-to for everything Cannabis!!