104 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 28
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$225
Deals
$99.99 Med Oz
Pre-Weigh Med Ounce for Only $99.99!
Limit 2, select strains, while supplies last
$99.99 Med Oz
Pre-Weigh Med Ounce for Only $99.99!
Limit 2, select strains, while supplies last
All Products
$99.99 Pre-Weigh Ounce
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$99.99each
In-store only
Blue Afghani #2
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
.Gold Shelf Med
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
.Gold Shelf Rec
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
.Leafs By Snoop Med
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
.Leafs By Snoop Rec
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
.Platinum Shelf Med
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
.Platinum Shelf Rec
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
303 Kush #1
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
303 Kush #1-Platinum
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
Alien Inferno #10
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
Banana Kush #1
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
Biker Le Blanc #3
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
Blackberry X Blueberry
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
Blue Dream #1
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
Blurple #1
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
Chem4 x Alien OG #1
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
Chem4 x Alien OG #1-Platinum
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
El Diablo #1
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
Golden Goat #2
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
Good Medicine #1
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
Kosher Kush #1
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
Limon #1
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
Lucabrasi X Sour Diesel #12
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
Northern Lights
from Cannaseur®
___
THC
___
CBD
Purple Cotton #1
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
Tangerine x Blue Power
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
Zeta Sage
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
.Infusiasm Med Shatter
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
.Infusiasm Med Wax
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
.Infusiasm Rec Shatter
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
.Infusiasm Rec Wax
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
.Leafs by Snoop Med Shatter
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
.Leafs by Snoop Med Wax
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
.Leafs by Snoop Rec Shatter
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
.Leafs by Snoop Rec Wax
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Canyon Cultivation Candy
from Canyon Cultivation
___
THC
___
CBD
$18each
In-store only
Canyon Cultivation Pucker
from Canyon Cultivation
___
THC
___
CBD
$18each
In-store only
Canyon Cultivation Sucker
from Canyon Cultivation
___
THC
___
CBD
$4.2each
In-store only
Crispy Kraken
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$15.2each
In-store only
123