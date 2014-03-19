Ungod on June 8, 2017

I have been openly hard on this location mostly for its poor customer service and I had actually written off ever going again. However, I believe it is important to let a company know when they have done something well. I was ready to never go back to this location. I gave it one last chance and I am elated to say that this location has addressed almost every complaint I had. The budtender Joshua was so diamonds he single handedly convinced me to put this location on probation and give it another shot. I had such a different experience I was expecting I wish I had planned to give a bigger tip. I hope karma is a thing and somehow he reads this review so that he knows what an absolute delight he was. He was friendly, attentive, energetic, and knowledgable, all things that made him a shining star and memorable. I am still talking about my awesome interaction with him at this location. I would gladly share some of my purchase with him!