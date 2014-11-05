kclark904 on January 11, 2018

Been plenty of times, they talk up taking care of customers, but doesn't seem to follow through. Prices are high sometimes, great edibles, but good strains are hard to come by especially when they never make it to the shelf. Props though... btw have had multiple accounts of just straight dirt taste and it hurts your lungs like a mf. If you don't cough you don't get off, but damn