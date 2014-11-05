Seriously666
Not bad top shelf ok
4.2
10 reviews
Most of the crew that work in this place are rude and stuck up.They have good bud on top shelf but its to expensive.I got some TR shatter concentrate,And it smelled and tasted like vomit and made me sick.I actually got 2 grams of the TR shatter the other one tasted like they stuck it in the fridge with egg salad.
love the medicine great bud tenders and very beautiful store and good music
Been plenty of times, they talk up taking care of customers, but doesn't seem to follow through. Prices are high sometimes, great edibles, but good strains are hard to come by especially when they never make it to the shelf. Props though... btw have had multiple accounts of just straight dirt taste and it hurts your lungs like a mf. If you don't cough you don't get off, but damn
Great people meds are outstanding
Incredible product, rewards system and staff. This store has got the cream of the crop when it comes to budtenders. They're ALL friendly, knowledgeable and professional. They make you feel comfortable and treat you like family all whole making sure you get exactly what you need. I recommend Livwell to everyone.
I recently checked out this LivWell location for some concentrates. I was very impressed with the Mahatma Black poison banana wax. The dispensary was clean and well stocked.
I love their selection and price on edibles. Super friendly staff. They all know me as soon as I go in and are all super nice and knowledgeable.
Its the best. No need ever to go anywhere else. Best quality meds you can get in Colorado. The staff are absolutly amazing treat you better than family. Love you all. I am telling everyone about this fountain glory. Ps...the manager is a goddend to the indudtry. Thank you all love you
This store has a lot of great meds concentrate flowers Edibles miscellaneous items as well as the Leafs by Snoop line (which is definitely my favorite) I've got the whole collection LivWell s the only store I shop at in the Colorado Springs area there are one of the leaders in the industry with several locations - great product - friendly and knowledgeable staff and good prices