jackstar2011 on March 29, 2017

This spot is legit !!! I bought 2 strains kosher kush and zeta sage great quality stuff! Their concentrate section is very clean looking ! Bought some mini brownies edibles as well ! Also bought balm called angel salve by Evolab smells like lemon glass totally loving it's works in just few mins ! Was my first time but definitely coming back!! I heard of this location by a good friend of mine Eddie K. So I do recommend stopping by! Staff name Amy is awesome and knows her line of work also her products ! 🤙🏼😎