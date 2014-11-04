kushbaked
I really love these guys what can I say about them beside great just great ..! They have everything you need here ! I am a member
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.8
10 reviews
I really love these guys what can I say about them beside great just great ..! They have everything you need here ! I am a member
Michael S was a delight to work with. Very knowledgeable about the product and pricing.
I have been coming here for two years everybody is always so cool Angela does a great job running the store! They have the dankest smoke in town you can always turn to their house KosherKush and I love their discount bin! Everybody there is amazing and I just appreciate the fact that they all do their jobs so well !
This spot is legit !!! I bought 2 strains kosher kush and zeta sage great quality stuff! Their concentrate section is very clean looking ! Bought some mini brownies edibles as well ! Also bought balm called angel salve by Evolab smells like lemon glass totally loving it's works in just few mins ! Was my first time but definitely coming back!! I heard of this location by a good friend of mine Eddie K. So I do recommend stopping by! Staff name Amy is awesome and knows her line of work also her products ! 🤙🏼😎
I love going here! They carry what I like very rarely out of my favorite strains. But the people are amazing especially Andrea n well everyone really. Very knowledgeable n helpful n nice!
Good atmosphere and love the budtenders...😤
I love my Livwell family. Adrianna,Rea Rea,Shelby, and Angela have become great friends. Love this place and the people. Kosher, Chem 4 and Tangi Blue Pow, have got to be my favorites, but the selection is legit. In house Wax is gnar gnar. Thanks for being yall on Nevada. W
Kelsea was fantastic so helpful and knowledgeable very patient and was one of the best people I've ever worked with.
First off Shelby you rock. You are everything a bud tender should strive to be. Liv Well is where I am a member if you are not one then you should be. Great place and prices are very reasonable. The quality will speak volumes and you will know why I go there. Thank you for providing patients with an amazing place to shop. Keep up the awesome work Shelby.
AAA+ service love the flower slection prices are great too bud tender are awesome ;)