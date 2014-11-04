No matter what you live for. Live for YOU.

For people who appreciate being well and feeling well, LivWell is a one-stop cannabis company that delivers quality products suited to individual lifestyles. With 16 locations (and rapidly expanding across the U.S.), LivWell is a multi-state cannabis producer and retailer currently operating in Colorado and Oregon. A seed to sale operation, LivWell has a 170,000 square foot cultivation facility in Denver, Colorado where 80+ strains are grown using high-tech LED lights, automated fertigation systems and state-of-the-art cure boxes. LivWell has one of the largest product selections available in the country with top cannabis brands represented on its shelves, including Cheeba Chews, Wana, Incredibles, Keef Brands, PAX, Willie’s Reserve, and EvoLab. Simply put, LivWell helps consumers be well and live well. Because how you feel matters—physically, emotionally, and mentally.