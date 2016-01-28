Shitty
I went for the platinum shelf a bit pricey but worth it they weigh the bud out in front of you and it sticks to the bud tenders tongs WOOOO! im going back.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.8
10 reviews
I went for the platinum shelf a bit pricey but worth it they weigh the bud out in front of you and it sticks to the bud tenders tongs WOOOO! im going back.
First time shopping at this location and the entire vibe was trash. Did not feel welcomed at all. Security check-in on the rec side was weirdly trying to be too intimidating to the point that my friends shopping with me didn’t even want to come in. I live right around the corner and I would rather continue searching for a dispensary that has a welcoming vibe and staff
I love the Stapleton store, it's clean large and modern-looking. I also loved my budtender Mariza, she explained the possible differences between sativas, indicas & hybrids, but more importantly introduced me to trichomes and terpenes and how they make a difference. This staff is so knowledgeable and they're encouraged to continue to learn. Kudos to Mariza for helping me choose the best product that will help me with my issues.
Bill was my budtender today and he was super helpful! It was my first visit to a dispensary and he walked me through everything and was happy to answer all my questions and showing me everything j asked about. Would definitely recommend going to this location to anyone!!!
I have frequented several dispensaries and was impressed with the selection of bud asking with the knowledge and helpfulness of the bud tender Mariza. I had explained some of my health challenges and Mariza gave me some solid advice on product that would be beneficial
Service and quality second to none
Didn’t get his name, but he was a super awesome and friendly Budtender! The lady at the front was super nice as well! Great experience!
First stop Every time I visit. Solid flower choices. Prepak zips vary but my best tender, Mitch Helwig, showed me 4 selections. Wish the factory bud held moisture better but price always rules.
I love it
Love teverything bout this place...