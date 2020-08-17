LivWell - Uptown
About this dispensary
LivWell - Uptown
LivWell on Pearl is a recreational and medical marijuana dispensary, conveniently located in uptown Denver. Just a few blocks from Capitol Hill, it's within easy walking distance of several concert venues—including the Fillmore and Ogden theaters. At LivWell our goal is simple: to provide the highest quality cannabis products, from the most well-known brands in the country, at prices that are accessible to almost anyone. We offer three grades of cannabis flower to meet every preference and budget, along with all of the leading brands of concentrates, edibles, topicals, vape, and more. We’re also fully stocked with glass, apparel, and accessories, so you’re sure to have everything you need after stopping by.