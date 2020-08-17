146 Reviews of LivWell - Uptown
C........2
August 17, 2020
Was the best dispensary in my opinion, maybe it was the service maybe its the quality probably both but livWell was the perfect balance with great employees if its your first time id recommend this spot 👌
3........a
March 30, 2019
I pulled up here yesterday and my gal Jessica G gave me some of the best service I’ve had in Denver 👏🏾👏🏾. It’s a little dispensary but the environment & vibes within are massive!
L........1
November 19, 2018
I think this location has great customer service and deals! Love the points system. One thing I would critique is that they do not have grunge off for cleaning your pieces.
J........0
October 14, 2018
I’ve been coming here for about a year. The reason, the customer service..NOT to mention the prices. However; it was another location that convinced me.. I became a member there, and have been for about the same time I started coming here. I’d spend about 300 dollars each time, which would build my credit. I came in today and waited about 30 minutes as about 10 REC people came and left. As I was getting money out I was greeted by a hot pink highlighter. I originally didn’t realize it was thrown at me by the employee taking id’s but shortly after realized that is what happened. (Please view the cameras for confirmation...it was around 1:20 on 10/13 that I encountered this. I asked if they only had one person back there and they said yes, and kept calling people back. (At this point not the employees fault that they don’t have any organization or presedence for members...) I FINALLY get called back by “JOHN” and he is no help to my anxiety of waiting 30 minutes for my medicine. I’ve had other dispensaries take up to 20 minutes, but always charged me “a penny” for a cookie/joint/candy (as they can not legally give me something for free..) Never was offered any recosiliation. Would have ignored this whole situation INCLUDING the employee throwing a highlighter at me. Due to the mistreatment I made sure to use my remaining 80 dollars of credit and only owed 10 dollars at the end. (After I got 300+ out of the atm that I had intended for the dispensary per usual...) His name was Nick, and was very apologetic, but didn’t make up for the rudeness and blatant disregard they have/had for someone who’s given them nothing but loyalty and business. I extracted all of my credits and will be canceling my membership ASAP. Will not return, and will make sure my Rec friends and Med patients know about this. I repeat, WILL NOT RETURN. I’ve worked in this industry for 5+ years, and will make sure to inform everyone of this.
P........e
August 1, 2018
I really like the atmosphere. I felt very at ease and really liked the selection. The guy I worked with (forgot his name) was super helpful and really kind. Didn’t rush me and was really honest and helpful in his suggestions.
S........0
June 8, 2018
This place is amazing, fair prices and great staff. Work with them; they go all out for you!! Great place
T........8
April 22, 2018
Thanks Sarah you were great
B........3
April 22, 2018
Very helpful
D........0
April 5, 2018
That is very chill prices stay steady and they take there time
g........3
April 3, 2018
This location is great and professional. Shaq is an amazing bud tender that provides great costumer service. He always knows what I am looking for and always have a satisfied experience!!
S........k
March 26, 2018
First time to visit LivWell and I couldn’t ask for better customer service, great product, and even better prices. Thank you Chris for all the help and the deals!
D........e
February 24, 2018
Super awesome! Only place to go!
o........r
February 4, 2018
Shaq!!! Phenom Budtender!!! I will be back!
d........3
January 25, 2018
As soon as i walked in i was greated by a friendly team. The employees that helped me were Caitlyn and Casey. They are very educated and just nice genuinely good people. I didnt know very much and they took time to explain and help me pick the best products for me. Hands down great environment, great people, and great prices.
F........2
December 12, 2017
Love the quality flowers y'all have love yuh guys.....
R........e
November 22, 2017
Meet a dude who works here (Chris) at my job today, asked him some questions and he was very pleasant knowledgeable and helpful!! Wonderful atmosphere and selection :)
M........s
November 18, 2017
I love this place! First dispensary I ever went to and to be honest, no where else has even compared! I've been here for two months now and they are by far my favorite. My favorite budtender works here so that's a total bonus too :) Everyone is knowledgeable and friendly here!
t........a
November 4, 2017
The staff’s knowledge is so helpful! The quality is top notch. Would definitely recommend this dispensary.
S........0
September 22, 2017
Right next to a 7/11 for the munchies and drinks. Cannibus was top notch really. Excited to try the rosin.
s........k
September 16, 2017
Amazing🔥🔥🔥shatter...sheesh
l........0
September 10, 2017
Great customer service always from budtender Matthew; always knowledgeable on the products sold and can always recommend something great and it makes shopping a pleasure.
n........n
September 3, 2017
Stopped at a few dispensaries while in the area and this one was by far the most impressive with the best prices and deals for the holiday weekend. The staff was super knowledgeable as well as friendly.
C........K
July 23, 2017
Great & Very Knowledgeable Staff, Exceeding Great Selection Of Flowers & Edibles!! Definitely Pay Them A Visit
A........4
July 23, 2017
Great shop with awesome customer service. They answered all of my questions and have great deals. Definitely going back!