I’ve been coming here for about a year. The reason, the customer service..NOT to mention the prices. However; it was another location that convinced me.. I became a member there, and have been for about the same time I started coming here. I’d spend about 300 dollars each time, which would build my credit. I came in today and waited about 30 minutes as about 10 REC people came and left. As I was getting money out I was greeted by a hot pink highlighter. I originally didn’t realize it was thrown at me by the employee taking id’s but shortly after realized that is what happened. (Please view the cameras for confirmation...it was around 1:20 on 10/13 that I encountered this. I asked if they only had one person back there and they said yes, and kept calling people back. (At this point not the employees fault that they don’t have any organization or presedence for members...) I FINALLY get called back by “JOHN” and he is no help to my anxiety of waiting 30 minutes for my medicine. I’ve had other dispensaries take up to 20 minutes, but always charged me “a penny” for a cookie/joint/candy (as they can not legally give me something for free..) Never was offered any recosiliation. Would have ignored this whole situation INCLUDING the employee throwing a highlighter at me. Due to the mistreatment I made sure to use my remaining 80 dollars of credit and only owed 10 dollars at the end. (After I got 300+ out of the atm that I had intended for the dispensary per usual...) His name was Nick, and was very apologetic, but didn’t make up for the rudeness and blatant disregard they have/had for someone who’s given them nothing but loyalty and business. I extracted all of my credits and will be canceling my membership ASAP. Will not return, and will make sure my Rec friends and Med patients know about this. I repeat, WILL NOT RETURN. I’ve worked in this industry for 5+ years, and will make sure to inform everyone of this.