We're a small shop serving the Magnolia/Interbay area with a little something for everybody and every budget. With our ever expanding inventory and excellent customer service, we'll get you hooked up with exactly what you're looking for. ATM is on sight for your convenience and pets are ALWAYS welcome. Follow our shop Instagram for fresh drops and daily updates. @local.amsterdam.seattle