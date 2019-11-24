Follow
Local Herb Collective
Deals on shake!!
We now have shake on sale! We have also recently introduced BULK shake!!! Ask your budtender for details!
LIMITED QUANTITY AVAILABLE
Quad Dawg
from Ripped City Gardens
26.99%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Quad Dawg
Strain
$8.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Tahoe Cookies
from Panda Farms
34.8%
THC
0.08%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$8.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kush & Cookies
from Unknown Brand
24.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies Kush
Strain
$6.671 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tropsantos
from LTRMN
22.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropicana Cookies
Strain
$6.671 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Memory Loss
from Unknown Brand
26.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Memory Loss
Strain
$6.671 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grandpa's Finest
from Unknown Brand
30.8%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Grandpa’s Breath
Strain
$8.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cookie Dawg
from Pintail Gardens
30.28%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookie Dough
Strain
$8.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Now N' Later
from Unknown Brand
27.07%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Power
Strain
$8.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Herer
from Wee Farms
22.43%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$6.671 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grease Monkey
from Novik Industries
32.9%
THC
0.57%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$6.671 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ice Cream Man
from 45TH LATITUDE
20.75%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Man
Strain
$6.671 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Tree *SALE*
from Kumba Hills Farms
22.2%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Lemon Tree
Strain
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mac *SALE*
from Kumba Hills Farms
23.46%
THC
0.5%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wonka Bars *SALE*
from Kumba Hills Farms
25.51%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Wonka Bars
Strain
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Peach Butter Mac *SALE*
from Kumba Hills Farms
29.64%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Peanut Butter Breath
Strain
$4.171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dolato *SALE*
from Kumba Hills Farms
24.49%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Dolato
Strain
$4.171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jelly Breath *SALE*
from Kumba Hills Farms
21.21%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Jelly Breath
Strain
$4.171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Peach Snacks *SALE*
from Kumba Hills Farms
25.23%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$4.171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
OG-18
from Pintail Gardens
28%
THC
0.07%
CBD
OG #18
Strain
$8.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Scooby Snacks
from Injoy Cannabis
26.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Scooby Snacks
Strain
$8.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jailbird
from Unknown Brand
34.3%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$8.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kush Cake
from Unknown Brand
26.42%
THC
0%
CBD
Birthday Cake Kush
Strain
$8.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sorbetto
from Ripped City Gardens
19.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Sorbetto
Strain
$6.671 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mimosa
from Wee Farms
23.28%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$6.671 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Xena
from 45TH LATITUDE
22.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$6.671 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
API *SALE* *CBD*
from LTRMN
5.73%
THC
13.79%
CBD
$4.171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Future Prime *LIMITED*
from 7 Points Oregon
33%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Future #1
Strain
$12.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Peppermint Pie *LIMITED*
from Unknown Brand
36.65%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Peppermint Cookies
Strain
$12.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Moon Puppies *LIMITED*
from 7 Points Oregon
31.47%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purps Shatter: Cosmic Treehouse
from Cosmic Treehouse
78.7%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Purps OG
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Karma's Haze Shatter: Cosmic Treehouse
from Cosmic Treehouse
62.18%
THC
13.42%
CBD
Karma OG
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Oregon Silver Haze Shatter: Cosmic Treehouse
from Cosmic Treehouse
78%
THC
2.2%
CBD
Silver Haze
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Dirty D Shatter: Cosmic Treehouse
from Cosmic Treehouse
75.5%
THC
2.1%
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Sneeze *Shatter*: Wicked Kind
from Wicked Kind
76.15%
THC
0%
CBD
$16.671 g
In-store only
Sour Grapefruit Kush BHO: Emerald Extracts
from Emerald Extracts
67.8%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Grapefruit Kush
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Green Grapefruit BHO: Emeral Extracts
from Emerald Extracts
65.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Kush
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Alien Rock Candy *Terp Sugar*: Wicked Kind
from Wicked Kind
75.11%
THC
0%
CBD
Alien Rock Candy
Strain
$24.171 g
In-store only
Mac 1 *Terp Sugar*: Wicked Kind
from Wicked Kind
70.54%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$24.171 g
In-store only
Kimbo Kush Wax: Dr. Jolly's
from Dr. Jolly's
74.29%
THC
0.23%
CBD
Kimbo Kush
Strain
$14.171 g
In-store only
Golden Ticket *Nug Run*: Dr. Jolly's
from Dr. Jolly's
67.99%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Ticket
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
