Local Joint is a not-for-profit, medical and recreational dispensary dedicated to providing its members with respectful, compassionate care while offering them quality, affordable medicine. Local Joint operates in a responsible manner that reflects a community-minded philosophy. We at Local Joint emphatically believe that qualifying medical and recreational patients have a fundamental right to access their medicine in a safe, confidential, and supportive setting. From the quality of our medicine to our unique state-of-the-art, state licensed facility, our patients can always expect a safe and welcoming experience. ONLINE ORDERING IS AVAILABLE