Local Leaf is a Recreational & Medical dispensary located in the Garden Home neighborhood in SW Portland. We are close to Multnomah Village and Raleigh Hills, situated between I-5 and Highway 217. Open 7 days a week from 10 am - 9:45 pm. Our spacious waiting room is home of the Portland Cannabis Museum, which offers a plethora of cannabis memorabilia dating back to the 1800's. Check out posters, propaganda, fiction & comic books, historical hemp pieces, and quirky artifacts while you wait. We provide top-notch service, a variety of products, and daily specials. We offer a premium flower selection curated from a variety of craft cannabis growers, including Evergreen Harvest, High Winds Farm, Northwest Artisan Coalition, Virgin Cannabis, and Fire Flower. We carry a vast selection of concentrates from brands such as Alpine Extracts, Bobsled, Siskiyou Sungrown, White Label Extracts, Oregon Genetics, Emerald Extracts along with many others. Our cartridge selection is also on-point with brands such as Buddies Brand, REL Vape, White Label, Green Star, PAX and Select Strains. We have an extensive edible and drink selection as well. We carry edible products from WYLD, Gron Chocolates & Gummies, Smokiez, Lunchbox Alchemy, Junk by Lief Goods and Mr. Moxey's Mints. Sun God Medicinals offer an amazing line of topicals, salves, tinctures, and capsules. Due to OLCC regulations all sales must be completed by 10pm. Doors now close at 9:45pm. We Welcome Cash + Accept CanPay + ATM On-Site 10% off for Military & Seniors If you'd like to sign up to receive daily deals and events messaged to your phone each morning, you can sign up via our website or text 'GO' to (855)780-3855. www.localleaf420.com Email: localleaf420@gmail.com instagram: @localleafpdx