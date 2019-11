**Open 9AM-9:45PM Everyday** *Now Serving 18+ Medical & 21+ Recreational* We're located five blocks west of the art museum, and one block south of the Denver County Courthouse - Don't worry though, we have parking around Back to the Left! At LPC, we pride ourselves on having educated bud tenders - providing both our medical patients and recreational customers with quality medicine and knowledge in a relaxing and friendly atmosphere! We carry a wide variety of **edibles** - to name a few: Cheeba Chews, Keef Cola, Wana, Sweet Grass, Mountain High Suckers, Sweet Mary Jane, Mountain Medicine, Incredibles, Dabba, and so many more. Follow us on Instagram @localproductco2, show us the follow in store for Rewards! Check out our Med & Rec Daily Deal on Weedmaps-Local Product of Colorado AND Local Product of Colorado-Recreational! Give us a call with any questions: (303) 736-8041 Our Medical Bud is almost always stocked with at least 10 of our in-house strains. Check our menu, or just ask your bud tender for recommendations to meet your needs. Our Recreational Bud is delicious and has been bud tender approved to help better cater to our customer's needs and wants! Whether you're shopping for Cannabis for the first time, or you're a seasoned toker, our bud tenders are ready to meet your cannabis needs & answer your questions!!! ********** LPC Text Message Hotline ********** You can always text us at (303) 647-4206. Text MEMBER for MEDICAL membership details. Text SPECIALS for today's current MEDICAL deals! Text STRAINS for a list of MEDICAL strains we have in-stock Text WEEDMAPS for a link to our MEDICAL Weedmaps profile Text LEAFLY for a link to our MEDICAL Weedmaps profile Text WAX for our MEDICAL wax menu Text SHATTER for our MEDICAL shatter menu Text PHO for our MEDICAL propane hash oil (PHO) menu