763 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 117
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$170
Deals
Early Bird Special Everday From 8am-10am
Valid 3/9/2019 – 1/2/2022
Get 15% any product(s) not already discounted. Stop in and see us any day of the week from 8 am-10 am!
Item cannot already be discounted
Early Bird Special Everday From 8am-10am
Valid 3/9/2019 – 1/2/2022
Get 15% any product(s) not already discounted. Stop in and see us any day of the week from 8 am-10 am!
Item cannot already be discounted
All Products
DNA - Purple Monkey -
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Okanogan Gold - Lemon OG BB -
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$751 oz
In-store only
Cascadia Gardens - Sundae Driver -
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Monarch - Sherbert -
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
In-store only
Okanogan Gold - Lemon OG
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$901 oz
In-store only
Suspended - Pootie Tang -
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
In-store only
Cascadia Gardens - Bear OG -
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
1937 Farms - Creme Rose - 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
ABC - Chunkdawg - 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$15½ g
In-store only
ABC - Lemon Kush - 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$15½ g
In-store only
ABC - Lost Coast - 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$15½ g
In-store only
DNA - Ghosted -
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
DNA - Lil Sebastian -
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
House of Cultivar - Lucky Dawg White Label -
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Koala - Purple Trainwreck -
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
In-store only
Landrace - Grapefruit -
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Landrace - Lemon Custard -
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Landrace - Strawberry Creme -
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Landrace - Where's My Bike -
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Northwest Grown - Riot Punch -
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Gabriel - Swae Lee Gummo -
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$252 g
In-store only
Gabriel - Swae Lee Sherbet -
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$252 g
In-store only
Gabriel - Swae Lee Sunny G -
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$252 g
In-store only
Red Frog - Cannatonic -
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
In-store only
Red Frog - Cannatonic - 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$27½ g
In-store only
DNA - Secret Agent -
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Landrace - Black DOG -
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Mahoney Greens - Dutch Treat -
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$90½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Hemp Kings - Wookies Preroll - 1g - 2pk
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Mahoney Greens - Lemon OG -
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$1501 oz
In-store only
Old McDonald's - Cinex -
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ oz
In-store only
Mahoney Greens - Night Nurse -
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$1701 oz
In-store only
Koala - Wedding Cake -
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Phat Panda - Panda Face Platinum Line -
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Old McDonald's - Headband -
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ oz
In-store only
Monarch - Agent Orange -
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
In-store only
Bag O' Weed - Apple Pie Shake/Trim -
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$651 oz
In-store only
Mahoney Greens - Day Tripper -
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$90½ oz
In-store only
Pura Vida - California Limes -
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
1937 Farms - Creme Rose - 1g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
12345 ... 20