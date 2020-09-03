Follow
Local Roots Marijuana - Edmonds
425-967-5800
Early Bird Special Everday From 8am-10am
Valid 3/9/2019 – 1/2/2022
Get 15% any product(s) not already discounted. Stop in and see us any day of the week from 8 am-10 am!
Item cannot already be discounted
Daily DEALS!!!
Valid 8/11/2019 – 2/1/2023
Mid Shelf Mondays 20% off - (1g from $8-$11) // (3.5g from $25-$35) // (7g from $50-$75) Top Shelf Tuesdays 20% off - (1g $12 and up) // (3.5g $40 amd up) // (7g from $80 and up) ($2 off Legit Products) Wax Wednesdays 20% off - All concentrates (No Cartridges) Vape Thursdays 20% off - All Cartridges (.5g and 1g) (No Concentrates) Edible Fridays 20% off - All Edibles/Drinks and Topicals Smoke up Saturdays 20% off - All Pre-rolls $5 and up // 30% off all Refine LOUD concentrates Stock up Sundays 20% off - All 14g and 28g