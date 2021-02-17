Worst experience I've had with a dispensary. I was sold on a vaping product by an employee that 100 percent misrepresented the product. I was told it was one thing when it turned out to be another. It cost me nearly $100. When I got home and read the instructions I realized I had been told the product was something else entirely. When I tried to return it less than 24 hours later the manager refused to help. Even admitting their mistake but unwilling to work with me. I'm now out $100 because I trusted this store on a junk product they were advertising at their register. I wasn't offered a refund, store credit, or a discount on a future purchase. I'll never come back. Uneducated employees, AWFUL customer service.