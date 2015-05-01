Our store offers the best Product selection in Snohomish County and some of the most knowledgeable and experienced staff staff in the state, being in the industry since 2012 we have seen a complete 360 degrees in every aspect and we would love to see marijuana legalized all around the U.S. We want our customers to know we are 100% here for them and their happiness, We love to see our customers come in with a smile. We cater to the areas of Lynnwood, Bothell, Everett, Mountlake Terrace, Lake Forest Park, Shoreline and Brier. Local Roots Marijuana is family owned and operated with several locations located in Lynnwood, edmonds, everett and granite falls, we have worked hard to develop our reputation and aim to serve the community with the same integrity and superior knowledge you would expect from a experienced retailer.