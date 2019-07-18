Local Roots Marijuana - Granite Falls
1515 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 216
Show All 68
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$355
All Products
*ALL PRICES INCLUDE TAX*
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
4 Way - NWCS
from Northwest Cannabis Solutions
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
9# Hammer - Green Rush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
9 Pound Hammer
Strain
$101
In-store only
Ace Of Spades - Red Frog
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Afghan Cookies - Red Frog
from Red Frog Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 g
In-store only
BandB Martini - 1g- Kaya Collection
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Bear OG - Cascadia Gardens
from Cascadia Gardens
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Big City Lights - Green Rush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Black Cherry Punch - Liberty Reach
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Black Cherry soda - Kaya Collection
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Black Cherry Soda - Little Buds - Project M
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Cherry Soda
Strain
$45¼ oz
In-store only
Black Cherry Soda - Mad Mark
from Mad Mark Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Black Widow - High State
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blackberry Kush - TopShelf
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Blackberry Kush - Harmony Farms
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream - Xclusive
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$61 g
In-store only
Blue Dream - Green Rush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream - The High Road
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream - Top Shelf
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$182 G
In-store only
Blue Dream - Xclusive
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$61 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blue Mystic - MJ Productions
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Mystic
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blue Rush OG - Green Rush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blue Steel - Top Shelf
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Steel
Strain
$182 g
In-store only
Blueberry Gum #2 - 1g - Project M
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blueberry Iced Cream - Green Rush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Bubba's Gift - Phat Panda
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Cali Orange - 7g Little Buds - Pro - M
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45¼ oz
In-store only
Cali Orange - Pro M
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Cali Orange - Project M
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Cali Orange- 7g Little Buds - Project M
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45¼ oz
In-store only
Cannatonic CBD - DNA Gardens
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cannatonic
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Canna-Tsu CBD Flower - from Liberty Reach
from Liberty Reach
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Catholic Skool Girl - Sky Standard Gardens
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Cenex - Phat Panda
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Chem Mint - House of Cultivar
from House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms)
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem Mint
Strain
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Chem Mint - 1g Flower- House of Cultivar
from House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms)
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem Mint
Strain
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Chemdawg - Indoor B-Buds
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40½ oz
In-store only
Chemmy Jones - Leaves of Grass
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemmy Jones
Strain
$61 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Cherry Pie - Surefire
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$71 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Vanilla Cookies - Autrees Nursery
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
12345 ... 38