Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
***Local Roots Marijuana*** is Snohomish County's premier top shelf cannabis outlet. Come check out our great selection 7 days a week at any one of our fine locations. Come meet our friendly and knowledgable bud-tenders, they are standing by to answer any questions you may have about this quickly changing weed-world. We hope to see your smiling faces soon!!