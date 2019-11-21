Follow
Localamster in Longview
Bon Bombs Holiday Chocolates Blowout!
Valid 11/21/2019 – 11/26/2019
Classic Fine Crafted Solid Milk Chocolates. Gluten Free, Hand Made And Pesticide Free. $20 Originally $35!
100 MG THC Per Box. 10 MG THC Per Serving. Limit 4 Per Person. While Supplies Last.
Twerkle
from Kush Brothers
21%
THC
0.04%
CBD
twerkle
Strain
Tropicana Cookies
from Kush Brothers
16%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Tropicana Cookies
Strain
WTC
from Kush Brothers
23%
THC
0.1%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
The Squeeze
from Kush Brothers
17%
THC
0.03%
CBD
The Squeeze
Strain
The Mint Cookies
from Kush Brothers
23%
THC
0.05%
CBD
The Mint Cookies
Strain
Forum Cookies
from Kush Brothers
22%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Forum Cookies
Strain
Bacio
from Kush Brothers
25%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Bacio Gelato
Strain
Obama Kush
from Kush Brothers
17%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Obama Kush
Strain
The Sherb
from Kush Brothers
20%
THC
0.04%
CBD
The Sherb
Strain
Crystal Coma
from Pura Vida Cannabis
18.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Crystal Coma
Strain
California Limes
from Pura Vida Cannabis
18.1%
THC
0%
CBD
California Limes
Strain
Lodi Dodi
from Smokey Point Productions
28.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Lodi Dodi
Strain
Grape Pie
from Lucky Devil Farms
26.97%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Pie
Strain
Blueberry Muffin
from Constellation Cannabis
21.29%
THC
0.9%
CBD
Blueberry Muffin
Strain
Do - SI - Dos
from Constellation Cannabis
21.56%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
French Toast
from Skord
18.45%
THC
0.3%
CBD
French Toast
Strain
Zkittlemints
from Skord
17.9%
THC
0.3%
CBD
zkittlemints
Strain
Gelato S1
from Constellation Cannabis
17%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
Gelato
from WA Grower
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
Granddaddy Purple
from WA Grower
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
G.G.4
from Aurum Farms
27%
THC
0%
CBD
G.G.4
Strain
Jedi Kush
from Green Haven
23.9%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Jedi Kush
Strain
G.G.4
from Green Haven
25.5%
THC
0%
CBD
G.G.4
Strain
Lemon Shortbread
from Skord
17.18%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Lemon Shortbread
Strain
Karma OG
from Premier Cannabis
25%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Karma OG
Strain
Chem Brulee
from Cloud 9 Farms
32.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem Brulee
Strain
Sour Punch
from Secret Gardens of Washington
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Punch
Strain
Lemon OG Haze
from Secret Gardens of Washington
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon OG Haze
Strain
ChemDawg
from Cedar Creek Cannabis
31%
THC
0%
CBD
ChemDawg
Strain
Burmese Kush
from Cloud 9 Farms
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Burmese Kush
Strain
Jungle Cake
from Lucky Devil Farms
29.06%
THC
0.9%
CBD
Jungle Cake
Strain
Larry Bird
from Lucky Devil Farms
23.3%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Larry Bird
Strain
Shiatsu Kush
from Green Haven
23.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Shiatsu Kush
Strain
Applesauce
from Smokey Point Productions
23.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Applesauce
Strain
Dirty Girl
from Smokey Point Productions
26.3%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Dirty Girl
Strain
Husky
from Green Haven
25.7%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Husky
Strain
Crunch Berries
from Lucky Devil Farms
23.6%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Crunch Berries
Strain
Scooby Snacks
from Lucky Devil Farms
22.49%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Scooby Snacks
Strain
Wifi OG
from WA Grower
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Wifi OG
Strain
Platinum GSC
from WA Grower
23.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum GSC
Strain
1234567