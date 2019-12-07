899 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 143
Show All 45
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$200
Deals
Order Online & Skip the Line!
Visit https://shop.localscannahouse.com/spokane/ to place your online order today and we will text you when it's ready. When you arrive, you can skip the line by going to the Online Order Kiosk.
Transactions are made in-store with cash only.
Order Online & Skip the Line!
Visit https://shop.localscannahouse.com/spokane/ to place your online order today and we will text you when it's ready. When you arrive, you can skip the line by going to the Online Order Kiosk.
Transactions are made in-store with cash only.
All Products
D9 Legion Of Bloom Flower
from Delta Nine
___
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
KP Pineapple Express Jar Flower
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
D9 Cherry Pie Flower (DD)
from Delta Nine
___
THC
___
CBD
$1501 oz
In-store only
PURG Grape Ape Flower
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
GBG Afgoo Berry Flower
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$70¼ oz
In-store only
PC Sundae Driver Flower
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
PC Tropicanna Cookies Flower
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
KP Chocolate Chunk Flower
from Kouchlock Productions
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
In-store only
KP Orange Kush Jar Flower
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
WC Glacier Glue Flower
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$75¼ oz
In-store only
PURG Bubba Cookies Flower
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
KP Master Goo Flower
from Kouchlock Productions
___
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
DS Stacy's Mom Flower
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
DS Amsterdam Haze Flower
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
DS Purple Panty Dropper Flower
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
PONO Maui Mango Flower
from Pono
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
GG Black Cherry Soda Flower
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
BDW El Fuego Flower
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
PG Cake Crasher 2 Flower
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
BDW ENVY Lemon Cheesecake Flower
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
VIVA Lemon OG Flower
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30¼ oz
In-store only
GG 2E Flower
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
KP Maui Waui Jar Flower
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
PONO Rainier Rum Flower
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
KP Strawberry Sour Diesel Jar Flower
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
BDW Silver Tip Flower
from Bulldog Weed
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
GBG Columbian Gold Flower
from Green Bluff Greenhouse
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
KP Grape Stomper OG Flower
from Kouchlock Productions
___
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
AXB Fleek Jet Fuel OG Flower
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
In-store only
KP Durban Poison Flower
from Kouchlock Productions
___
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
WR Dutch Treat Flower
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
KP White Russian Flower
from Kouchlock Productions
___
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
D9 Cherry Pie Flower
from Delta Nine
___
THC
___
CBD
$40¼ oz
In-store only
KP Blueberry Trainwreck Jar Flower
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
BDW Golden Goat Flower
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
CREEK Allen Wrench Flower 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Allen Wrench
Strain
$35½ g
In-store only
PONO Strawberry Lemonade Flower
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Strawberry Lemonade
Strain
$1501 oz
In-store only
PG Toga Party Flower
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
PC Chocolate Marshmallows Flower
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
D9 DJ Short Blueberry Flower
from Delta Nine
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
DJ Short Blueberry
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
12345 ... 23