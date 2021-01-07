Long Beach Wellness Center (MED)
No Leafly online ordering
Purchases must be made in-store.
This store’s menu is not available
Stores with menus nearby
Searching for nearby stores…
About this dispensary
Long Beach Wellness Center (MED)
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 0
5900 E Spring St Suite #C, Long Beach, CA
License C10-0000398-LIC
ATMdebit cards acceptedstorefrontUFCW discountADA accesibleveteran discountmedical
dispensary Hours (Pacific Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
8am-10pm
8am-10pm
8am-10pm
8am-10pm
8am-10pm
8am-10pm
8am-10pm