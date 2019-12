Long Lodge Tribal Enterprises proudly opens its doors to the 21+ cannabis community. The dispensary operates in full compliance with CA Prop 64 and features one of the most reasonably priced marijuana menus in the region. Long Lodge Tribal Enterprises staff welcomes every visitor to its dispensary with a smile. The team strives to be knowledgeable and courteous, offering insightful education and practical advice as adult-use customers browse its cannabis products. The staff is highly trained and keeps itself aware of the latest in cannabis research and products. Long Lodge Tribal Enterprises is happy to answer any and all questions and guide Cannabis Consumers to the optimal marijuana experience for their needs.