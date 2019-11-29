Follow
Lotus Gold Dispensary by CBD Plus USA - Ada
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Wonder Z
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Wonder Z
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower DP x SSH
from Lotus Gold
12.6%
THC
0.04%
CBD
DP x SSH
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Wonder Saver
from Lotus Gold
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Wonder Saver
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Flower - Pre-Roll Gobstopper 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gobstopper
Strain
$14.991 g
In-store only
Flower - Ghost OG 3.5g
from Lotus Gold
22.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost OG
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Wonder Gas
from Lotus Gold
17.2%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Wonder Gas
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Original Glue
from Lotus Gold
15.8%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Flower - Gas Pedal OG - 1/2oz
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
gas pedal og
Strain
$160½ oz
In-store only
Breathable - Flower - LSK x HM Nitro Can 3.5g
from Lotus Gold
18%
THC
0.04%
CBD
HashMaster x Lemon Skunk
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Breathable - Flower - Gas Pedal OG Nitro Can 3.5g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Flower - Sour Gelato 3.5g
from Lotus Gold
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Flower
Strain
$39.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Blue Madness
from Lotus Gold
15.44%
THC
___
CBD
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Lem Chem
from Lotus Gold
12.2%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Lem Chem
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Jack Monkey
from Lotus Gold
21.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Monkey
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Flower - Super Silver Haze 3.5g
from Lotus Gold
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Super Silver Haze
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Flower - Pre-Rolled Cone Hybrid 1g
from Lotus Gold
19%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Pre Roll Real OG
from Lotus Gold
6%
THC
70%
CBD
Real OG
Strain
$5.991 g
In-store only
Flower - Pre-Rolled Cone Indica 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Flower - Pre-Rolled Cone Sativa 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Daydream
from Lotus Gold
12.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Doobiebird Daydream
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Bootlegger THC Shatter Ice Cream Cake
from Bootlegger
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$49.991 g
In-store only
Bootlegger THC Shatter Pie Hoe
from Bootlegger
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Pie Hoe
Strain
$49.991 g
In-store only
Bootlegger THC Shatter Big Smooth
from Bootlegger
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Big Smooth
Strain
$49.991 g
In-store only
Concentrate - Harvest Spice Sugar Wax 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Spice
Strain
$29.99each
In-store only
Bootlegger THC Shatter Banana OG
from Bootlegger
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana OG
Strain
$49.991 g
In-store only
White Mousse - Concentrate - LSKHM x Hybrid - Sugar 1g
from White Mousse
77%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Topical - 10mg THC/10mg CBD Lip Balm - Peppermint
from Lotus Gold
10mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$4.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold 10mg THC Gummies 10pc
from Lotus Gold
100mg
THC
0%
CBD
$29.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 3 Full Spectrum Strawberry Lemonade 4mL
from Lotus Gold
55mg
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 1 THC Strawberry Lemonade 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
67mg
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 2 THC Strawberry Lemonade 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
183mg
THC
0%
CBD
$69.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Distilate Cartridge GSC & Terpenes
from Lotus Gold
44.7%
THC
18.1%
CBD
$49.991 g
In-store only
Lotus Gold 25mg THC Fruit Punch Gummy 1ea
from Lotus Gold
25mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$6.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 3 THC Tropical 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
458mg
THC
0%
CBD
$99.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold High Honey Bottle
from Lotus Gold
400mg
THC
0%
CBD
$49.99each
In-store only
Smokiez Sour Tropical Fruit Chews 100mg - 10pk of 10mg pieces
from Smokiez Edibles
100mg
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Smokiez Tropical Fruit Chews 100mg - 10pk of 10mg pieces
from Smokiez Edibles
100mg
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Smokiez Blue Raspberry Fruit Chews 100mg - 10pk of 10mg pieces
from Smokiez Edibles
100mg
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Red Bud Extracts THC Pod GSC
from Red Bud Extracts
500mg
THC
0%
CBD
$45.99½ g
In-store only
Red Bud Extracts THC Pod Pineapple Express
from Red Bud Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45.99½ g
In-store only
12