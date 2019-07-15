This is a chain that feels like a chain. Customer service clearly isn't the priority. Profit is. The prices are steep compared to other places in town. The selection of flower was nothing compared to other places in town. Everything is pre-packaged so you can't even see what you're buying. The customer service is lacking. The girl I spoke with kept trying to show me things I clearly wasn't interested in and couldn't afford. I told her what I was looking for and how much my budget was but it felt like she was still trying to sell me other things. What I finally decided on and took home was a good quality pre-roll but once again not any better or cheaper than others you can find in town. So that was my first and last visit. Also apparently they accused my friend of stealing a bottle of cbd cream even though the guy handed the whole bottle to him and said "take this sample".... customer service is not their priority.

Dispensary said:

Good Day, Limakilo27 Let me start by apologizing for not meeting your expectations and offering you 10% off any item of your choice in store if you so choose. Here at cbdplususa/LotusGold customer service is a number 1 priority above all, because we understand we are nothing without a loyal customer base. It is of up most importance to know that our customers are getting the relief from whatever specific ailment that may be bothering them. Everything Lotus Gold and Colorado Cures is made and manufactured in Oklahoma by Oklahomans at 420 N Penn in Oklahoma City. We do offer other Oklahoma vendors as well that can produce the high quality standard and lowest price that we demand with the 3rd party lab test results that we carry in store for customers to review. The reason we nitrogen seal cans with a see thru bottom is because it keeps the product fresher from harvest for the customer as opposed to open jars, but we are still a new store and there is always opportunity for changes. As to the customer sample hot pain cream that cost 59.99 was clearly labeled and yes I recommend every customer to use the sample bottle of organic hot pain cream for it is a quality product that helps a lot of people for relief they need, never have I ever told anyone to take or have the sample bottle. We do have audio and video of the occurrence. As well the individual returned a few days later and we had conversation regarding the matter. Individual stated it was a misunderstanding, but never was anyone accused of stealing anything, so I let it go as that a misunderstanding. Once again we do have Audio and Video of the occurrence. We always strive to be the best at what we do here at CBDPlusUSA/LotusGold and promise to always put customer first, I tell my employees that the customer is right even when the customer is wrong just to be absolutely sure every customer leaving our store has received the upmost respectable service and quality product for lowest price. Thank You, Daniel Pratt