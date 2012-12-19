Lotus Medical combines central downtown accessibility, class and comfort for patients seeking alternative medicine. We believe this focus on comfort, overall wellness and health will create a comfortable, warm and happy environment makes Lotus Medical the premier destination for medical marijuana patients in Colorado. Lotus Medical has been operating in the downtown Denver area since 2010. We emphasize that medical marijuana no longer has to fit a certain culture, age group or stereotype. We believe that EVERY patient should feel comfortable and safe while purchasing medicine, getting a massage or chiropractic services…or just to ask questions. Because of our unique approach to patient care and friendly service we have also caught some national attention as well. Visit our website at Lotusmedical.com to learn more about us and inquire about our cannabis consulting services. Visit us to see and fee the difference. Thank you - Lotus Crew